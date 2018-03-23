York neighborhood holds vigil to pay tribute to two firefighters who died in the line of duty

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday afternoon, four York firefighters were injured after a partial collapse at the old Weaver Organ and Piano factory near the west end of town.

Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died a York Hospital from their injuries. The other two fire fighters, Assistant Chief Greg Altland and firefighter Eric Swanson continue to recover from their injuries.

Friday night, neighbors who live near the factory held a candlelight vigil the the scene. Kristie Raffensberger organized the gathering. She says it was something that had to get done. “Those men and women but their lives on the line for us,” said Raffensberger, “We wanted them to know that we care and feel their sorrow in their time of loss.”

Firefighters and Police officers and other first responders attended the vigil. Children attached roses along the fence to show their appreciation for the firefighters.

Raffensberger says the neighborhood will continue to show their support. “We saw kids and adults taking food and water to the firefighters who were still working at the scene,” said Raffensberger, “This is something we need to do all the time, not just when tragedy strikes.”