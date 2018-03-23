Wolf orders state flags lowered to honor fallen firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered Pennsylvania flags at the state Capitol and throughout York County to fly at half-staff to honor two fallen York firefighters.

Ivan Flanscha, 50, of Red Lion, and Zachary Anthony, 29, of York, died at a hospital from injuries they sustained after they were trapped in the partial collapse of a burned factory on Thursday.

Wolf said the Pennsylvania flag should be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until interments.

Two other firefighters were injured in the collapse at the former Weaver Organ and Piano factory, at 127 North Broad Street. Both were in stable condition at the hospital and were being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The former factory was destroyed by the fire that began Wednesday around 5 p.m. Firefighters had returned to the four-story building on Thursday to put out hotspots that could have endangered neighboring homes and buildings.