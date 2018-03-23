Turnpike to expand ‘cashless’ tolling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike is going cashless at more tolling points across its highway system.

The Findlay Connector section of the Southern Beltway in Washington and Allegheny counties, and the Clarks Summit and Keyser Avenue tolling points on the Northeastern Extension, will go cashless on April 29.

Cashless toll points have no toll collectors, and cash is not accepted.

Drivers with E-ZPass won’t notice a difference.

If you don’t have E-ZPass, the cashless facility will take a photo of your license plate. A bill for the toll will be mailed to the registered vehicle owner, using the address on file with PennDOT.

The Beaver Valley Expressway went cashless last spring. The Turnpike Bridge over the Delaware River has been cashless since January 2016.

The Turnpike Commission says cashless tolling reduces congestion and costs while enhancing toll-plaza safety since drivers don’t have to search for the correct lane.

The commission said there will be no employee layoffs associated with the pilot projects.