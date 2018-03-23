Support pours in for York firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A fundraising page has been set up to help the families of two city firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Ivan Flansha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, had more than 26 years of combined service with the York City Fire Department. Both died when a wall collapsed at the former Weaver Piano and Organ factory on Wednesday.

“You don’t expect this in York,” said Charles Braik, who lives near the old factory. “I mean, it’s the first firefighter that died since 1971.”

Roses were left outside city fire stations. At the fire scene, residents brought tables for the donations given to those still serving.

“The neighbors brought down water, pizza,” Katie Raffensberger said.

Raffensberger has friends who are wives of firefighters. She also lives near the fire scene and is helping to organize a candlelight vigil for Friday night.

“It’s just a candlelight for people to come together with the firefighters that are still working, to show them we appreciate their service,” Raffensberger said.

The vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Walnut Street.