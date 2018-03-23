Supervalu to create 350 jobs at new Harrisburg facility

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Supervalu, a Minnesota-based grocery wholesaler, will create at least 350 new jobs over the next three years at its new distribution facility in Harrisburg.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said the company purchased and renovated a 750,000-square-foot warehouse in the city earlier this year to better serve its customers in the northeast United States.

Supervalu plans to invest about $69 million in the project.

Wolf’s office said Supervalu received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that includes a $740,000 grant and $166,500 in funding for employee training.

Supervalu is relocating to the new facility from an automated distribution center in Lancaster, according to a company news release dated Feb. 7.

