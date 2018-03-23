Sunshine through the weekend, warmer weather slowly coming back

More seasonably cool weather today, but we see more and more sunshine coming back to the forecast. As skies cleared yesterday, high pressure was sliding east of the Great Lakes toward the Northeast. The change in pressure led to a strong, chilly breeze. Today the breeze returns with highs again in the low 40s leading to more melting snow.

Clear skies continue through the weekend meaning cold mornings, followed by seasonably cool afternoons. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s both days under blue skies.

Next week shows milder weather with highs in the 50s nearly all week. For snow lovers, make sure you enjoy the remaining snow before it melts!