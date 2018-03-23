Senate leader calls for tougher anti-hazing law

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania senator has introduced legislation to increase penalties when hazing results in injury or death.

Under Senate Bill 1090, hazing would be a third-degree misdemeanor when someone is injured. Offenders would face up to a year in prison and fines of up to $2,500.

When hazing results in death, the crime would be a third-degree felony and offenders would face up to seven years in prison and fines of up to $15,000.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman unveiled the proposal on Friday. Corman was joined by the family of Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old Penn State student who became severely intoxicated and died from a fall down basement stairs during a pledge ceremony last year at the now-closed shuttered Beta Theta Pi house.

Under Corman’s measure, known as the Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law, courts could order organizations such as fraternities and sororities to forfeit property involved in hazing violations.

Additionally, institutions and high schools would have to adopt written policies against hazing, have enforcement programs, and maintain a report of all violations.

“We want this to be a model for establishing and strengthening antihazing laws nationwide,” Corman said in a statement. “With this proposal, students will have the tools they need to make informed choices about the groups they consider joining as well as safeguards so they can make good decisions in times of distress.”