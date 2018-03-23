Senate approves $1.3 trillion spending bill

By Published:
The Capitol Dome of the Capitol Building at sunrise, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Washington. The Senate is ready for a showdown debate over immigration, including whether to protect young "Dreamers" from deportation, in an election-year battle that's sure to electrify both parties' most fervent voters and could well end in stalemate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has approved a $1.3 trillion measure bestowing hefty increases on military and domestic programs. It gives President Donald Trump just a nibble of the money he’s wanted to build his wall with Mexico.

The Senate gave final passage to the bipartisan legislation by 65-32 early Friday. The House approved it 256-167 hours earlier.

Trump is expected to sign the bill before Saturday. That would avert what would be a third government shutdown this election year, which would embarrass Republicans controlling the White House and Congress.

Trump initially promised Mexico would pay to construct his “big, beautiful wall.” That country has refused, and Trump has sought $25 billion for the project and other border security efforts.

This bill provides only $1.6 billion for a year’s work.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s