Police on the scene of a vehicle into a building in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are on the scene of a vehicle accident in Dauphin County.

A Xfinity van hit a building near Second and Cumbler Streets in Swatara Township.

Swatara Township police say they received a call about a domestic issue that had turned into the crash.

Police are now looking for Christopher Forester.

He is wanted on several charges including, Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle and a PFA violation.

BREAKING: A Comcast van hit and is partially inside a building in Swatara Township. Dauphin County Dispatch has only confirmed this is a minor accident. Dozens of police on scene. We’re working to learn what happened. We have the latest on @abc27News #27Daybreak pic.twitter.com/jD4LRVPDAL — Christine McLarty (@ChristineABC27) March 23, 2018

A neighbor tells ABC27, The Xfinity van flew down 2nd Street chasing a white car. Both vehicles blew through a stop sign. The van then hit the car and spun into the building. The Car was pushed into a parked truck.

That neighbor says he went to check on the driver of the Xfinity van and the driver ran away.

The neighbor then checked on the woman driving the car, she said she had a PFA against the other driver.

The neighbor says the woman was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

