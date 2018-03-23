Police investigate graffiti incident at Big Spring

By Published:

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Big Spring High School and other schools in the district will have an increased police presence on April 5 because of graffiti etched on a bathroom stall that included a potentially threatening message, the superintendent said.

Dr. Richard Fry said the graffiti listed the word “shoot” and the date of April 5.

Police have been notified.

In a letter to parents, Fry said other “non-disclosed safety precautions have been and will be taking place to ensure optimal school safety.”

“While the graffiti message is general, the Big Spring High School and Big Spring School District take these types of items seriously,” Fry wrote. “We are confident in the safety of our students and in the additional precautionary steps that will be enacted to ensure vigilance.”

