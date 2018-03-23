Neilly’s Foods: Jerk Rice & Chicken

Neilly’s foods is a healthy multicultural food manufacturer located in York PA. Their goal is to offer affordable, simple-to-prepare, healthy meals for consumers. All you need to do is add water!

Today, owner Julie Ndjee is cooking up some Jerk Rice & Chicken with sweet plantains on the side! Here’s the recipe:

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 cup Neilly’s Rice Mix

4 ¼ cup Water

¼ lb diced chicken

2 Tbs of canola oil

Salt and black pepper (optional)

Neilly’s Sweet Plantains

Method:

Season chicken with Salt and Black pepper.

Heat the oil in a medium pot over medium heat.

Add Chicken and cook stirring frequently until brown.

Remove chicken and set aside.

Add rice and water to pot and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes.

Add chicken and slowly stir to evenly distribute chicken.

Cover and reduce heat to low for 3 minutes.

Serve with Plantains

Cooking Sweet Plantains

Heat oven to 350

Place plantain slices on baking sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes.

Serve.