“March for our lives” is calling for gun safety in schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students are leading a nationwide march called “March for our lives” to take a stand against school shootings.

This comes in the wake of the 17 lives taken too soon in February 2018 at the Florida school shooting.

Students, teachers and families are taking to the streets to demand change, to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools. The event is inspired by and led by students.Their mission and focus is to demand a comprehensive and effective bill to address gun issues.

Some of the marches Saturday are taking place in the Midstate. Organizers are hoping you participate.

Those marching say they plan to chant “We refuse to allow one more needless death”.

On their Facebook page, organizers write “Not one more. Not one more child to be shot at school. Not one more teacher to jump in front of a firing assault rifle. Not one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes.”

Local marches will be held in addition to the main event in Washington, DC.

All the marches will take place Saturday, March 24th, 2018.

The march in Harrisburg will be on the steps of the PA state capitol from noon-3pm .

A march in York will be on 2nd East Market Street from 10am to noon .

A march in Lancaster will be at Clipper Magazine Stadium. That event begins at noon .