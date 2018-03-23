Man gets 14 years for robbing Lancaster store of $100

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Strasburg man will serve up to 14 years in prison for robbing a convenience store in Lancaster last year.

Aurelio Lopez, 44, recently pleaded guilty to the July 9 robbery at the Turkey Hill store at 870 Manor Street.

In exchange for the plea, he will serve 7 to 14 years in prison.

The district attorney’s office said Lopez had a hard object wrapped in a T-shirt that he held to a clerk’s head when he demanded money from the register.

He fled with $100, which he will have to pay in restitution.