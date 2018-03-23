Jonestown Road businesses say construction is depleting business, considering lawsuit

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurants right off the highway heavily rely on customers driving by on an open road to find their business, but for owners along Route 22, they say that source of revenue is being taken away from them.

“This business is our life and they are playing with our life. They are affecting our life,” said Atef “Tiffa” Ghatas, owner of Crave the Food.

Ghatas main complaint is that driver have to travel up Jonestown Road to Colonial Park Mall in order to turn around and access his business.

Cones blocking off the lane closest to the row of businesses are also causing concerns.

“This cones they had it a year ago in front of our restaurant, and believe it or not, they started work in that area where there is the cones on Monday,” Ghatas said.

Although, PennDOT has an explanation.

“The actual road work has just started here, but we have traffic shifted over because we need room for this ramp to merge,” said Mike Cronchunis, PennDOT spokesman.

PennDOT said the work on the bridges and nearby roadways is in preparation for the I-83 widening project set to be done by 2021.

“We’re hopeful that we can really be less of an inconvenience to motorists around the holiday travel, well, hopefully thanksgiving. It remains to be seen. There’s a whole lot of work to do,” Crochunis said.

But Ghatas isn’t satisfied.

“We have a petition from all the businesses in the neighborhood. They say that they’ve been affected with this construction and we’re gonna take it to our lawyer and see what he advises us to do,” Ghatas said.

Overall, Ghatas said he’s seen about a 40 percent decrease in business since construction started last year.