How to help families of fallen York firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A GoFundMe has been set up to accept donations for the families of two York firefighters who died and two others who were injured in the partial collapse of a burned building on Thursday.

The York Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 627 and the City of York Fire Department are accepting donations at www.gofundme.com/york-fire-fighters-support-fund.

Ivan Flanscha, 50, of Red Lion, and Zachary Anthony, 29, of York, died at a hospital following the incident at the former Weaver Organ and Piano factory, at 127 North Broad Street.

Flanscha and Anthony were the 12th and 13th members of the York Fire Department to be killed in the line of duty. The department hasn’t had a line-of-duty death since 1971.

Assistant Chief Greg Altland and firefighter Erik Swanson were in stable condition at the hospital and were being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The former factory was destroyed by the fire that began Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters had returned to the four-story building on Thursday to put out hotspots that could have endangered neighboring homes and buildings.