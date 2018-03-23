Former PSU frat members face hearing in pledge death Friday

A preliminary hearing begins Friday for some members of a former Penn State fraternity, facing charges over the death of a pledge last year.

Friday’s hearing involves 11 of the 16 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza. They’re being prosecuted by the Pa. Attorney General’s office, which took over the case after a new district attorney took office earlier this year.

Five of the 11 defendants face involuntary manslaughter charges. Other allegations including hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations.