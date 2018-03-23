Former PSU frat members face hearing in pledge death Friday

Timothy Piazza, Evelyn Piazza, James Piazza
This Oct. 31, 2014, photo provided by Patrick Carns shows Timothy Piazza, center, with his parents Evelyn Piazza, left, and James Piazza, right, during Hunterdon Central Regional High School football's "Senior Night" at the high school's stadium in Flemington, N.J. (Patrick Carns via AP)

A preliminary hearing begins Friday for some members of a former Penn State fraternity, facing charges over the death of a pledge last year.

Friday’s hearing involves 11 of the 16 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza. They’re being prosecuted by the Pa. Attorney General’s office, which took over the case after a new district attorney took office earlier this year.

Five of the 11 defendants face involuntary manslaughter charges. Other allegations including hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations.

