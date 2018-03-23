Child porn found during robbery investigation, police say

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man arrested for plotting a robbery faces more charges after investigators found child pornography on his cellphone, police said.

Jeffrey Garrett, 19, of Adamstown, gave written consent for police to search his phone for evidence in the robbery case. Police said they found several images of suspected child pornography.

He was charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Garrett was already jailed on the robbery charge. Ephrata police said Garrett and another man asked a 15-year-old girl to find someone they could rob.

The girl led a victim to a parking garage in the 100 block of East Locust Street on Jan. 23. Lynch and his co-defendant then assaulted the man and stole his wallet, police said.