Bridge work at Colonial Park to slow I-83 traffic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work on the new Route 22 bridge over Interstate 83 will restrict traffic near the Colonial Park interchange in the overnight between Friday and Saturday.

PennDOT said starting at around midnight and continuing to about 5 a.m., drivers should expect rolling roadblocks on northbound I-83 while the new bridge beams are put in place.

The rolling roadblocks will slow down and hold back traffic each time a new beam is set.

If any beams still need to be installed, those beams will be set during the overnight between Saturday and Sunday, between midnight and 5 a.m.

This work is part of an overall contract to replace three bridges over I-83 in Lower Paxton Township. The Elmerton Avenue bridge was rebuilt in 2016. The Union Deposit Road bridge was completed last year.

The Route 22 bridge and interchange should be substantially complete by the end of this year.

The new bridges will allow PennDOT to widen I-83 to six lanes. That project is scheduled to start late this year and finish in 2021.