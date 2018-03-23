Bald Eagles thriving in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been a drama playing out for eagle watchers in Pennsylvania. A female eagle named “Liberty” by viewers of the eagles nest cam at Codorus State Park laid two eggs last month.

A few days ago it appeared another female, “Lucy” was trying to take over, and Liberty has now disappeared.

Strangely, this may actually be a good sign for eagles in Pennsylvania. 35 years ago, in 1983, Bald Eagles were almost a thing of the past in the state, with only 3 nests in the Commonwealth.

Travis Lau with the Pennsylvania State Game Commission says a number of factors contributed to the low population, namely the use of pesticides, which thin their egg shells. That’s when the Game Commission, among other agencies went to Canada, and brought eagles back to the northeast United States.

There are now at least 250 nests in Pennsylvania. “You wouldn’t have near the number of Bald Eagles, and you may not have a single one without people stepping in to help at that critical time in the Bald Eagles’ history,” said Lau.

All for viewers in person and online to enjoy. The Game Commission actually relies on citizens who monitor the eagles and their nests to keep as accurate a number as possible.

“Even in cases where it’s a nest that maybe you became aware of years ago, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the Game Commission knows of the nest and has documented the nest. So, we ask that you do make contact with us, report those nests to us, so we can add them to our count,” said Lau.