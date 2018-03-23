ATF, officials investigating fire that killed 2 firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite losing two of their own Thursday, York firefighters along with the ATF and police were back on the scene of the Weaver Organ and Piano Company warehouse fire.

They are working to secure the vacant building as they believe more sections could be at risk of collapsing.

The Mayor, Fire Chief, and Emergency Manager gave an update on the investigation Friday afternoon at City Hall. They said the two other firefighters that were also injured are doing well. ATF are beginning to investigate how this tragic incident happened.

Heavy construction equipment was brought to the scene, but Emergency Manager Cody Santiago would not say if they’re going to demolish the building.

“We just need to make sure our investigators are in a safe environment and we understand it’s a burden to the families that live there but we also have to look out for the people that are looking into this as well,” said Santiago.

The ATF investigation is expected to take one week. Despite the tragedy, first responders on scene say they are overwhelmed with the amount of support they have received from the community.