Aaron’s Acres: Camp Season 2018!

Aaron’s Acres is a non- profit organization that provides year-round recreational programs to children and young adults, ages 5-21 with developmental disabilities. All children, regardless of ability and disability should have the opportunity to interact with their peers separate and apart from a classroom setting and engage in “typical” age appropriate activities.

Aaron’s Acres Camp Program for 2018 is right around the corner! Children and young adults, ages 5-21 with all different developmental disabilities can attend a camp program.

“For this summer, it is our hope to increase the number of participants accepted into our program, however, because we have a staff to child ratio of 1:1 or 1:2, we need to focus our attention on recruiting undergraduate and graduate students studying social work, special education, physical therapy, occupational therapy, psychology or any other related field who wish to have hands on experiences in working with individuals with varying abilities and challenges, under the supervision of our professional staff,” tells Risa Paskoff, Executive Director.

Learn more about the program or get involved online at www.aaronsacres.org.