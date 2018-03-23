4 Harrisburg parks close for improvements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Kids in the city will have fewer parks to chose from this spring and summer as four parks close, but it is for a good reason.

The city of Harrisburg’s Parks & Recreation Department and Capital Region Water are teaming up to make significant improvements to the parks. They’ll be closed from now until September 2018.

The parks closed are:

Cloverly Heights Playground, 1204 Rolleston St.

Penn Sayford, 1321 Penn St.

Norwood & Holly Playground, 210 Norwood St.

Royal Terrace, 1200 King St.

Streets near the parks may also be closed at certain time during construction. They’ll give people in the area 24 hours notice of any closures.

The city is warning the public to stay away from the park while work is going. They will enforce trespassing ordinances against violators.