HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)– Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate 33 female leaders at the 29th Annual Tribute to Women of Excellence awards dinner organized by the YWCA of Greater of Harrisburg.

The women honored devote themselves to their families, jobs, and community. The full list of honorees is listed on the YWCA website.

This year’s dinner was held at the Hershey Lodge.

abc27 news anchor Alicia Richards served as the emcee.