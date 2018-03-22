Woman in affair that led US rep to resign still wants to run

Shannon Edwards
Shannon Edwards announces her campaign to run for the U.S. House of Representatives on the grand staircase of the Allegheny County Courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Edwards whose affair with a married eight-term Pennsylvania congressman led to his resignation, announced in a statement that she is seeking the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Pittsburgh U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A woman whose affair with a married eight-term Pennsylvania congressman led to his resignation says bad weather prevented her from filing paperwork on time to run for a U.S. House seat in Pittsburgh.

A lawyer for Shannon Edwards said in a statement Wednesday evening that she’ll seek a court order to get on the ballot for the Republican nomination in May 15’s primary election.

Tuesday’s deadline to submit the signatures of 1,000 registered party voters came amid a snowstorm.

Edwards announced last month that she’d seek the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle of Pittsburgh.

Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, an outspoken abortion-rights opponent, resigned in October after it emerged that he’d asked Edwards to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant.

