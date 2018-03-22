Trio charged in drug death of girl, 3

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people have been charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl who took a fatal dose of methamphetamine.

State police in Chambersburg charged the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Brittany N. Higgins, and the mother’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Brian P. Bennett, both of Greencastle, with third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and related counts.

Higgins’s daughter, Logan Starliper, was found dead in an apartment at 43 West Baltimore Street on Jan. 6. An autopsy showed she died of toxicity from methamphetamine and buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat addiction.

Police also charged 43-year-old Rodney A. Mower, of Fayetteville, with drug delivery resulting in death. Investigators said he sold the meth to the couple.