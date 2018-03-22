The snow is gone, but strong winds and unseasonable chill remains

Skies will clear for today with a breeze between 10-15mph for much of the day. Temperatures will only reach the lower 40s. We do expect some melting during the afternoon with the sun coming out, and the breeze should help to dry things out. However, with temperatures dropping to the 20s overnight some refreeze is likely, especially on secondary roads.

For tomorrow we do not see much change with temperatures still in the low 40s and breezy conditions, so the chill is sticking around for now. Temperatures at night will remain in the 20s over the next few nights.

A look head to the weekend shows mainly quiet conditions, through seasonably cool. Highs will be in the upper 40s with lows in the 20s. we are tracking a quick moving storm that is forecast to track to our south early Sunday morning. This storm is more than likely to stay to our south, with just a quick brush by with clouds. Otherwise, the rest of Sunday will be sunny and pleasant!

Next week shows highs in the 50s. A sure sign that we are moving into spring and the snow on the ground will not last long!