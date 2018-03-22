Spring Run man charged in home, business burglaries

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man has been arrested for a burglary spree that targeted three Metal Township businesses and a home.

Michael A. Relaford, 20, of Spring Run, broke into a gas station in the 16300 of Path Valley Road three times and stole tobacco products, food, and drinks, state police in Chambersburg said in a news release.

Relaford also broke into the neighboring Path Valley Market and stole three shopping carts full of groceries, ammunition, and cash, police said.

He’s also accused of breaking into Scheon’s Archery, in the 17100 block of Main Street, where five long guns, eight handguns, ammunition, clothing, and cash were stolen.

A speaker and alcohol were stolen from the home, in the 19600 block of Spring Run Road.

The burglaries occurred March 2-13. The stolen items were recovered at two homes were Relaford had been staying, police said.

He was placed in Franklin County Jail on $75,000 bail.