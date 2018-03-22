Snow blamed for roof collapse at school wrestling building

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Years of notorious, gusting winds could not do what a strong blast of snow did to the Solanco High School wrestling building.

Administrators blame the snow for a partial roof collapse.

“I’m just glad we didn’t have kids in the room at the time it came down,” wrestling coach John Little said,

A school spokesman said anywhere from six inches to a foot of snow piled on the building that’s been around since 1992 and is used as a training facility.

It’s unclear the extent of the damage. Administrators were still waiting to hear from insurance adjusters.

Little will have extra time to figure out what happens next. The wrestling season ended two weeks ago.

“It’s just like anything else in wrestling,” he said. “You find a way. We’ll find a place to carry on practices. My one junior high coach is running a clinic. He’s going to find a new facility to do it in. We just have to make good with what we have.”

Residents in Lancaster City also spent Thursday cleaning up.

City administrators said sidewalks should be clear. They said anyone who finds a sidewalk with snow or ice to call (717) 291-4706.