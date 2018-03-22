Saccone concedes Pennsylvania US House race to Lamb

Published:
Conor Lamb
Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District celebrates with his supporters at his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., early Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican Rick Saccone is conceding a special congressional election in southwestern Pennsylvania to Democrat Conor Lamb after the GOP considered a recount and legal action.

Lamb led by about 750 votes in a remarkable upset in a Republican-held district President Donald Trump won by 20 percentage points just 16 months ago.

The 33-year-old Lamb succeeds Republican Tim Murphy, the eight-term congressman who resigned in October amid a sex scandal. Vote counting was nearly over.

In the race, Lamb struck a moderate tone. He downplayed opposition to Trump, opposed sweeping new gun regulations and supported Trump’s steel tariffs, but he’s a fierce critic of Republicans’ tax cuts and health care policy.

Lamb’s victory has sent shivers through Republicans as they try to keep their U.S. House majority in looming midterm elections.

