Police officer charged with stealing, using drugs from evidence

By Published:
Scott Flowers

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Lower Swatara Township police officer used heroin and other illegal drugs he stole from the department’s evidence locker, prosecutors said Thursday.

Scott Flowers, 39, of Harrisburg, is charged with four counts each of criminal trespass, forgery, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and five counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo’s office began an investigation in January when the police department reported that money had been stolen from one of their detectives at the police station.

County detectives audited the evidence locker and found that four evidence envelopes had been opened and resealed. The envelopes were missing heroin, morphine, and oxycodone.

The investigation later found that Flowers had been accessing the evidence locker without authorization, and he admitted to detectives that he stole and used the drugs.

The police department immediately suspended Flowers, and he subsequently resigned.

Flowers was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after an arraignment on Thursday. He has waived a preliminary hearing.

