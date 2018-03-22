PennDOT prepares for morning commute

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– PennDOT crews worked around the clock to keep roads clear during the nor’easter and will continue work through the night so roads are clear for the morning commute.

Salt was used to treat main roads. Secondary roads were treated with a mixture of salt and anti-skid.

The goal is to get ready for the Thursday morning commute.

“We want to use a combo salt and anti skid because when things become a little slushy it will freeze overnight so if its not cleared off and its not dry things could get a little slick,” said Mike Crochunis of PennDOT.

PennDOT has lifted all speed limits in our area.