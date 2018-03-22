How school chiefs decide closings, delays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, but he didn’t warn us about spring’s delay.

Harrisburg schools and many others were on a two-hour delay Thursday in the aftermath of a late nor’easter.

Grounds crews went to work at 4 a.m. to clear roads and sidewalks for students and staff. School superintendents began their work hours earlier, and at 5 a.m. joined a conference call to decide their plan of action, a decision they don’t take lightly.

Harrisburg superintendent Dr. Sybil Knight-Burney said deciding when to have a closing or delay is a strategic and critical process, a group decision made by all the superintendents in the Midstate.

Knight-Burney said they consider the safety of students and staff, bus drivers, and grounds crews working to clear the roads and sidewalks.

The schools must also remain compliant with the Department of Education’s mandatory school hours.

Knight-Burney said the district’s snow plow broke early Thursday, but other districts and the city were able to help them finish the work.