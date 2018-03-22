Harrisburg fire chief looking forward to returning to work after health emergency

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg fire chief said in tweet he was looking forward to returning to work after a health emergency.

On Tuesday, the city’s spokesperson confirmed Fire Chief Brian Enterline was in stable condition at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg after suffering a medical emergency.

A tweet was sent out from Enterline’s account said that he was thankful for the thoughts and prayers and was receiving the best care at the hospital. It also stated that he was looking forward to returning to service soon.

The city said that Enterline’s family has asked that there be no visitors at the hospital.

