GOP chief justice slams Republican judicial impeachment move

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Republican chief justice of Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says he’s “very concerned” about an effort by House Republicans to impeach four Democratic justices over their rulings in a congressional redistricting case.

Chief Justice Thomas Saylor said Thursday impeachment threats based on a particular case are an attack on the independent judiciary.

Saylor’s comments come two days after 12 House Republicans introduced resolutions seeking to impeach four justices.

The 12 co-sponsors are among the chamber’s more conservative members.

A House Republican caucus spokesman has said judicial impeachment isn’t a decision to be made lightly, and members haven’t had a discussion about it.

Democrats hold a 5-to-2 majority on the state Supreme Court.

The Democrats voted together in January to throw out a Republican-crafted congressional district map, calling it an unconstitutional gerrymander.