Coroner: 1 dead after York building collapses on firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County coroner’s office has confirmed one fatality after part of a burned building collapsed on firefighters in the city this afternoon.

Four firefighters were transported to hospitals after the collapse at the old Weaver Organ and Piano factory.

Coroner Pam Gay said she and a deputy coroner were called to WellSpan York Hospital regarding the incident.

The former factory at Broad and Walnut streets was destroyed in a fire that began Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters returned to the site on Thursday to put out hot spots.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.