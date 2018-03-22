Don’t pay extra for new driver license, registration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly half of Pennsylvania’s nine million licensed drivers go online to renew their licenses and vehicle registrations, but some unnecessarily pay extra fees.

If you search “renew pa drivers license”, several third-party websites come up in the results. Those third-party sites charge a processing fee to renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. The fees range from $13 to almost $25, and that is money you can keep in your pocket.

“If you come directly to the PennDOT website, we don’t charge any additional fees to use our online services,” said Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT community relations coordinator.

Some of the third-party websites make it clear you have clicked on a privately owned site, but others may not.

“There are some websites that are a little more egregious than others, and we’ve actually had to send them letters telling them to stop,” Campbell said.

John Sancenito, president of the Harrisburg-based security consulting firm INA, said third-party websites get listed higher in search results than the official website.

“People bid on the ability to come up higher in those rankings, and the reason is the top five links on Google are clicked on 95 percent of the time,” Sancenito said.

Some third-party sites are legitimate businesses that tack on extra fees.

“There are, however, a number of fraudulent websites out there that mimic legitimate sites, maybe even mimic the actual government site that is out there in order to commit fraud,” Sancenito said. “If it doesn’t have a dot-gov, it is probably not a government website, and if it has a dot-com, it is probably a commercial site and you need to take a look at that.

“If people don’t watch where they click, they could end up getting scammed or they end up paying more then what they need to.”