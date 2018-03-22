Cumberland County kids have a blast in the snow

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Kids all around Cumberland County bundled up and had a blast on their snow day Wednesday.

Fourth graders Sequan Goodwin and Taylor Ware woke up on their day off ready to work.

“Shoveling for money,” said Goodwin.

The boys are clearing driveways in Carlisle to earn extra money to buy toys.

“We shoveled two houses and got $25,” said Ware. “We’re going to Walmart and getting Beyblades after we’re done. I’m so excited.”

But that wasn’t there only plan for the day.

“Throwing snowballs at my dog when she tries to eat them,” said Ware.

While schools remained empty, many Cumberland County children spent their day outside sledding.

The Wilson kids enjoyed sliding off a snow ramp.

“Slide down the hill and face plant,” said second grader Jayde Wilson.

“What’s your favorite part about the snow?” asked ABC27 reporter Priscilla Liguori. “That it’s slippery and we get to slide on it,” said third grader Carter Wilson.

Some parents embraced the chilly temperatures too and started snow ball fights.

“Get these kids outside,” said Caril Wilson, who is Jayde and Carter’s dad. “It’s perfect snowball snow…We’ll probably build a nice little snowman.”

Caril Wilson brought his kids to Carlisle to spend their snow day at a place he use to spend his own as kid.

“My sister and I used to sled on this hill all the time when we were kids so we brought them out here,” said Caril Wilson. “Kind of brings back memories.”

Many of the kids ABC27 spoke with are crossing their fingers for a snow day Thursday, while parents, had mixed feelings.