Commissioners OK resolution to expand free Harrisburg parking

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Commissioners have approved a resolution to help pay for free street parking in the city after 5 p.m.

The resolution approved Wednesday calls for making parking free starting at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, for a one-year trial period.

The county will use a portion of the hotel tax to pay its $110,000 share of the $270,000 annual cost to reimburse Park Harrisburg, the company that runs the city’s parking system.

Harrisburg will also pay $110,000 and the Downtown Improvement District will contribute $50,000, commissioners said.

The resolution is aimed at bringing more visitors to downtown Harrisburg.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s