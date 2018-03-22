Commissioners OK resolution to expand free Harrisburg parking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Commissioners have approved a resolution to help pay for free street parking in the city after 5 p.m.

The resolution approved Wednesday calls for making parking free starting at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, for a one-year trial period.

The county will use a portion of the hotel tax to pay its $110,000 share of the $270,000 annual cost to reimburse Park Harrisburg, the company that runs the city’s parking system.

Harrisburg will also pay $110,000 and the Downtown Improvement District will contribute $50,000, commissioners said.

The resolution is aimed at bringing more visitors to downtown Harrisburg.