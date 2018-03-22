Clearing up a myth about cleaning off your car

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania drivers are not required by law to clear snow and ice from the roofs of their cars.

“However, if you get into a crash, once that snow or ice becomes dislodged, and it causes injury, you could be looking at some pretty substantial fines,” state police Cpl. Adam Reed said.

Title 75, Section 3720 states that “when snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of the vehicle from which the snow or ice is dislodged or falls shall be subject to a fine of not less than $200 nor more than $1,000 for each offense.”

The law does ask drivers to clean off the windows of their car. Even 18-wheelers are not required to clear off the tops of their truck beds.

State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh) is pushing a bill that would require drivers to clean off their entire vehicles. Despite failing in the past, she says the legislation now has the support of trucking associations.