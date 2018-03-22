Bargainers announce $1.3 trillion budget deal

By Published:
In this March 5, 2018 photo, the East Front of the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington. The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Wednesday designed to ease bank rules that were enacted to prevent a relapse of the 2008 financial crisis that caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs and homes. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional bargainers have announced a bipartisan $1.3 trillion budget deal financing government agencies for the rest of this federal fiscal year. Lawmakers now have until midnight Friday to approve it and prevent the year’s third embarrassing government shutdown.

Passage seems certain.

President Donald Trump was limited to $1.57 billion to begin constructing his wall with Mexico and take other border security measures. The bill does not contain steps to protect young Dreamer immigrants from being deported.

It also has no federal payments to subsidize health insurers in order to help curb premium increases this fall, just before congressional elections.

The compromise provides big spending increases for defense and domestic programs. That includes added money for veterans, infrastructure projects and attacking the growing, deadly use of opioid drugs.

