Bald eagle eggs buried in snow; feared lost

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Devoted watchers of the bald eagles nesting near Codorus State Park believe the birds’ eggs are buried in snow and no longer viable.

The female who laid two eggs in late February, named “Liberty” by watchers, hasn’t been seen in the nest in five days and is feared dead.

It appears another female eagle, known as “Lucy” among viewers, was attempting to take over the nest on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has cameras that live stream video from the nest to its website. Eagle watchers said they saw Liberty fighting off two brutal attacks from the other female eagle, but many believed Liberty was okay until she went missing.

Liberty’s mate, Freedom, has been hunting on his own and guarding the eggs. During Wednesday’s winter storm, Freedom protected the eggs for hours as the snow piled high. Later in the day, he shook off the snow and left the nest, presumably to hunt for food, and the eggs appeared to be lost.

If Liberty is dead like many fear, watchers say it’s likely that Freedom will find another mate.