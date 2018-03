MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has died after a fire in her Middletown home.

Katina N. Wilkerson, 36, died Tuesday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim said in a news release.

Wilkerson was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after she was pulled from her burning home on East Roosevelt Street.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the exact cause of death.