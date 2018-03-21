Survivors of Red Lion school shooting organizing March for Our Lives in York

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – There were the aerial shots from high above the school.

There was the police officer soundbite. “A student came in with a firearm. Shots were fired,” said the policeman in charge.

And the requisite reaction from a traumatized school official.

“The school district is grieving,” said the ashen-faced administrator.

All of the boxes were checked 15 years ago next month at Red Lion Junior High School.

The sights and the sounds have become all too familiar and all too routine.

And the painful lessons have been taught to too many.

“It never leaves you. I can still tell you everything that happened that day,” said Kelsey Lauder, now a young woman but an 8th grader when a student came to school with a gun, shot his principal dead and turned the gun on himself.

Lauren Beard’s 8th-grade innocence was also shattered.

“There was a lot of chaos, even in the days after. It was a fog,” said Beard.

The chaos and fog has spread from coast to coast. In fact, on Tuesday as they told their story, news broke of another school shooting at a high school in Maryland. Both women are frustrated that fog never seems to lift.

“It’s hard to believe that after 15 years nothing has changed and it’s getting worse and that more and more students are becoming survivors of shootings in their schools,” said Beard.

But the recent shootings in Parkland, Florida have awoken these women, who are now on to their careers. They hope Parkland, with its motivated students inspiring outraged Americans, will be a tipping point of sorts that possibly stops future shootings.

That’s the hope anyway for Kelsey and Lauren, who have organized a March for Our Lives Saturday at 10 a.m. from the square in York to the old courthouse. It’s one of many across the nation and across the nation.

March for Our Lives are also scheduled for Harrisburg and Lancaster for noon on Saturday.

“After all these shootings happen we all talk about it, we get really fired up, and then the issue is so complex we just stop talking about it,” said Kelsey. “The news moves on and we just tell ourselves this can never happen to me and that’s how we stay comfortable and move on with our lives. I think the reality is it can happen to you.”

Sadly, more and more communities are learning that painful lesson for themselves leaving students scarred and citizens shaken.

So what exactly is the point of the marches?

Kelsey says to push for what she calls gun sense legislation and gun sense candidates. Even if folks don’t show up to march, she hopes it’ll motivate them to think.

“Educate yourself, do your research, learn who’s running and if you’re not happy with that, run yourself,” Kelsey said animatedly. “Step up to the plate and use your voice because we all have one. That’s our right.”