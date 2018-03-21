Storm drops inches of snow in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A storm on the second day of spring brought several inches of snow to Lancaster County.

Route 283 remained a snowy mess for most of the day. ABC27 News observed a couple of tractor-trailers that wrecked on the highway.

PennDOT officials had more than 50 plow trucks on the roads but said it had trouble keeping up with the storm.

In Lancaster, crews had used more than 300 tons of salt by 4 p.m. City administrators said they planned to keep 15 plows out to clear the roads.

Randy Gockley, director of Lancaster County Emergency Management, said the storm did not cause many issues. He said he was concerned with the possibility of drifting snow after the storm.

“That’s especially important down in the southern end of the county where we have extremely rural conditions,” he said.