Steady, heavy snow today with developing Nor’easter

After an overnight lull and break in the snow, the snow has been picking up with a strong easterly fetch off of the Atlantic Ocean. Snowfall rates will vary throughout the early morning, but accumulations should pick up on the grass and other cold surfaces. Roads are mainly just wet this morning, however temperatures are hovering around freezing so secondary roads could see a light accumulation. We will keep watching for changing conditions on the roads as the snow continues to pour in.

After 6 AM this morning through 3 PM: Periods of steady snow will develop, with areas of heavy snow likely. This is the time when we expect the bulk of the accumulation to occur as the nor’easter develops just off-shore.

After 3 PM this afternoon through 8 PM: Snow will continue, but begin to slowly taper through the evening hours west to east. Snow will hold on the longest over eastern areas for York, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties.

Travel conditions will vary greatly over the next 24 hours across the Midstate. Southern counties will see the most difficult travel based on the large amount of snow from yesterday and today. Total snowfall across the south could reach 8 to 14 inches of snow (some southern places have already reported 8 inches). For much of the Harrisburg area, we are forecasting for 5 to 8 inches of snow. Much less snow is expected farther north with a sharp cut-off near Sunbury.

The road conditions are a wild card during this storm. Accumulation is most likely on the grass, but main roads may stay wet or slushy based on how warm roads were coming into this storm. Some of the heaviest snow may be able to lay on the roads and we will keep monitoring. Stay with us for more updates.