Spring snow storm impacting roads in York County

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Nor’Easter quickly brought roads and business to a halt across York County. A park and ride lot in Etters that is normally full was pretty much empty.

We did see one driver clearing off his car this afternoon. Some drivers in nearby Newberrytown actually gave up on a hill behind a Rutters, and left their cars parked there.

It wasn’t just the roads that were bad, we even saw drivers struggling in parking lots, and a tractor-trailer that also got caught in the snow.

Crews have been plowing all day, but they were up against a lot of snow.

Dale Knudsen of Newberrytown has been out plowing throughout the day, and said the amount of snow was making it difficult to drive. “The roads are pretty slippery I’ve been plowing. I plowed an hour ago and I could plow again. It’s coming down pretty hard,” said Knudsen.

Now we also caught up with some Siberian Huskies in Dover today, check them out. They’re names are Rev and Denali. They are sled dogs, and their owner says she does occasionally take them out for some sledding or “mushing.”

Those dogs are pretty, but the road conditions are not, so if you don’t have to go out it’s best to stay home tonight.