Spring nor’easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

KRISTEN DE GROOT and WAYNE PARRY, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another powerful storm bore down on the Northeast on Tuesday, with wind-whipped snow falling in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey as people grumbled and complained about a first day of spring that looked an awful lot like the last weeks of winter. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spring nor’easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.

The bulk of the snow and sleet is predicted to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

Widespread power outages are possible with gusts blowing up to 35 mph (56 kph).

Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.

In Philadelphia, where wind-whipped snow fell on Tuesday, restaurant server Katy Halbeisen called the early-spring storm “pretty lame.”

