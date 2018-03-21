Speed limits reduced on interstates, turnpike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Speed limits on most interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike have been reduced to 45 mph because of the winter storm.

The interstates include Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties; Interstate 78 in Lebanon County; Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties; and Interstate 283 in Dauphin County.

Speed limits also are reduced to 45 mph on the entire east-west mainline of the turnpike from Ohio to New Jersey as well as the entire Northeastern Extension.

Major highways affected are:

•Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties;

•Route 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties;

•Route 581 in Cumberland County;

•Route 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties;

•Route 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties;

•Route 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties;

•Route 30 in York and Lancaster Counties; and

•Route 222 in Lancaster County, from Route 30 to Berks County line.