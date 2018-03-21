Snow lovers hit the slopes for late March nor’easter

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM)- Skiers and snowboarders traveled across county and state borders to take advantage of the late March snow storm.

Roundtop Mountain Resort was one business that did not shut its doors due to the inclement weather. The resort is praising Mother Nature for bringing more business – and more fun for their customers.

“We’re gonna have a great couple of days coming up here because people will be back in winter mode, and having snow in their backyard gets them excited to ski again, ” Roundtop spokesman Chris Dudding said.

One skier spent his spring break up north instead of down south because of the fresh powder.

“Everyone else is in Florida or somewhere else,” he said.

Roundtop will keep the season going for as long as it can. It has extended the season through the weekend and will reevaluate after that.

For a list of activities and hours, visit www.skiroundtop.com.

