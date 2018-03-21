PIAA reschedules championship basketball finals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2018 PIAA Championship Basketball Finals have been rescheduled because of the winter storm.

All Thursday games will be played on Monday, all Friday games are postponed until Tuesday, and all Saturday games have been rescheduled for Wednesday.

Original tickets will be honored on the new dates, the association said in a statement on its website.

“It is in the best interest of the schools and their communities that we afford them safe travel conditions and ample turnaround time before the championship games,” the statement reads.